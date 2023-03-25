Breaking News
Countdown for LVM3-M3 OneWeb India-2 mission begins

Updated on: 25 March,2023 10:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The first set of 36 satellites was launched in LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 mission on October 23, 2022

Countdown for LVM3-M3 OneWeb India-2 mission begins

Image used for representational purpose. File Photo


The Indian Space Research Organisation on March 20 in a statement said that the launch of LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 mission is scheduled for March 26, 2023, at 0900 hours IST from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.


In the statement, ISRO further said that this is the second mission for M/s. Network Access Associates Limited, United Kingdom (OneWeb Group Company) under a commercial agreement with M/s. NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) to launch 72 satellites to Low-Earth Orbits.



"The first set of 36 satellites was launched in LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 mission on October 23, 2022," it said.


In this mission, LVM3 would place 36 OneWeb Gen-1 satellites totaling about 5,805 kg into a 450 km circular orbit with an inclination of 87.4 degrees.

This is the sixth flight of LVM3. The LVM3 had five consecutive successful missions, including the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

(With inputs from ISRO statement)

