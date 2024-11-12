Breaking News
Remark on Mahatma Gandhi, farmers: Court issues notice to Kangana Ranaut

Updated on: 12 November,2024 10:16 PM IST  |  Agra (UP)
PTI |

Rama Shankar Sharma, an advocate, said the court has sought a response from Ranaut on his complaint and has fixed November 28 as the next date of hearing

Kangana Ranaut.Pic/X

An MP-MLA court on Tuesday issued a notice to actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on a complaint alleging that she made objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and the farmers who were agitating against the now-scrapped agri laws, a lawyer claimed.


Rama Shankar Sharma, an advocate, said the court has sought a response from Ranaut on his complaint and has fixed November 28 as the next date of hearing.


“I had filed a case in Agra MP MLA Court on September 11, 2024, against actress and MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut," Sharma said.


“She had insulted crores of farmers of the country and also insulted father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi withe her remarks,” he said quoting media reports.

On Tuesday, the court issued a notice seeking a statement from the Mandi MP.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Kangana Ranaut mahatma gandhi BJP India news national news

