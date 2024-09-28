Court orders probe into illegal site allotment to CM’s wife

A Special Court in Bengaluru on Wednesday ordered a Lokayukta police probe against Siddaramaiah in the case, setting the stage for filing an FIR against him

Opposition members during a protest demanding the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah. pic/PTI

Lokayukta police here on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, following the court order, official sources said. A Special Court in Bengaluru on Wednesday ordered a Lokayukta police probe against Siddaramaiah in the case, setting the stage for filing an FIR against him.

The order of the Special Court Judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah on the allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife B M Parvathi by MUDA.

The Special Court exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to former and elected MPs/MLAs issued the order directing the Lokayukta police in Mysuru to initiate an investigation on the complaint filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.

The Court issued directions to take up the probe under section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) (that gives a magistrate the power to order an investigation into a cognisable offence.) and file the investigation report by December 24.

Kharge backs Siddaramaiah

Mallikarjun Kharge said the party is standing with Siddaramaiah and will support him. Rejecting BJP’s demand for CM’s resignation, he noted that “neither a charge sheet is filed, nor he is convicted,” and said, “let the law take its own course, and when a situation comes, the party will examine.”

CM: Opposition scared, won’t resign

CM hits back, calls MUDA probe a political attack Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday claimed he was being targeted in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case as the opposition is “scared” of him and said it’s the first such “political case” against him.

