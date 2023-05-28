Breaking News
Covid-19: Active cases in India dip to 4,972

Updated on: 28 May,2023 10:18 AM IST  |  New Delhi
As five deaths were reported in the country, the death toll has increased to 5,31,864. The death includes three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated

Representative image/iStock

India has reported 403 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data.


The data which was updated on Sunday also stated that presently the active cases have decreased to 4,972.


As five deaths were reported in the country, the death toll has increased to 5,31,864. The death includes three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.


The Covid case tally was recorded at 4,49,89,744. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,52, 908.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 13 new cases of coronavirus infection.

No death was reported on May 27, Saturday due to which the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,772.

According to the data in the public health bulletin, Mumbai city's overall growth rate of cases between May 20 and May 26 was 0.0015 per cent. The recovery rate of Mumbai stood at 98.3 per cent.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
india Covid 19 Coronavirus new delhi national news India news

