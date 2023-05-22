Breaking News
Drugs-on-cruise case: Let Sameer Wankhede prove manipulation charge against us, says SIT
Mumbai: SoBo’s hippest gymnasium buckles under pandemic blow
Outrage as youth damages memorial stone in Vasai Fort
Mumbai: Soon, no more stopping at Vakola signal on WEH
Mumbai: Another BMC helpline, another ruse?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Covid 19 India reports 473 new cases

Covid-19: India reports 473 new cases

Updated on: 22 May,2023 10:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Besides reporting 473 cases, the country also reported seven deaths, taking the death toll to 5,31,839

Covid-19: India reports 473 new cases

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Covid-19: India reports 473 new cases
x
00:00

India reported 473 new Covid-19 cases across the country, according to the Union health ministry data update.


Presently, the active cases in India dipped to 7,623. 



Besides reporting 473 cases, the country also reported seven deaths, taking the death toll to 5,31,839.


The seven deaths include one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am by the government stated.

Also Read: Mumbai: Only 89 beneficiaries turn up for Covid-19 intranasal vaccine in 3 weeks, shows BMC data

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,47,472

The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
india India news Coronavirus Covid 19 national news new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK