Covid-19: India reports 473 new cases

India reported 473 new Covid-19 cases across the country, according to the Union health ministry data update.

Presently, the active cases in India dipped to 7,623.

Besides reporting 473 cases, the country also reported seven deaths, taking the death toll to 5,31,839.

The seven deaths include one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am by the government stated.

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,47,472

The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.