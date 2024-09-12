Yechury, 72, was admitted to the hospital on August 19 and later shifted to the intensive care unit. The party had recently said that Yechury's condition was critical and that a multidisciplinary team of doctors were looking after him.

Sitaram Yechury/ File Photo

Listen to this article Veteran CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury passes away after battling prolonged illness x 00:00

CPI (M) General Secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP Sitaram Yechury passed away on September 12. He was undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi for an acute respiratory tract infection.

The veteran politician is survived by his wife Seema Chisti and daughter Akhila. His son Ashish Yechury passed away in 2021 from COVID-19 at the age of 34.

Life and Political Career of Veteran CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury

Born on August 12, 1952, in Chennai (then Madras), Yechury grew up in a middle-class family. His father worked as an engineer, and his mother was a housewife. He demonstrated academic promise early on and travelled to Delhi for further study. He studied at St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, and then received a Master's degree in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University. At JNU, he became deeply involved in student politics, which helped shape his destiny in public life.

Yechury joined the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the CPI(M)'s student branch, while at JNU. His active participation in student politics helped him gain prominence, and he quickly ascended through the ranks. In 1975, Yechury was elected President of the JNU Students' Union. His political career took a crucial turn during the Emergency (1975–77) when then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi instituted authoritarian control. Yechury was arrested and imprisoned for his opposition to the government at the time.

Following his release, Yechury's engagement in mainstream politics grew. He officially joined the CPI(M) in 1975 and rose through the ranks to become a central figure by the 1980s. Over the years, he was instrumental in formulating the party's policy, particularly on economic and social matters. Yechury, known for his eloquence, frequently represents the CPI(M) in debates and discussions in India's Parliament. He was repeatedly elected to India's upper house of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha, where he became known for his articulate speeches on issues such as secularism, economic justice, and the rights of marginalised communities.

Yechury was elected General Secretary of the CPI(M), the party's highest position, in 2015. Under his leadership, the CPI(M) prioritised workers' rights, social justice, and opposition to communism. Yechury is considered one of the important voices in leftist politics in India, persistently arguing for an inclusive, secular, and socialist vision for the country.

Despite the CPI(M)'s dwindling electoral power in recent years, Yechury remained a respected voice in Indian politics, advocating for policies to address social and economic inequities.