Representative image/iStock

The gruesome incident in Bengaluru last month left a chilling imprint on the public's mind. A 29-year-old woman’s decomposed body, dismembered into over 50 parts and stored in a refrigerator, left a deep sense of unease and fear throughout the city. Reportedly, Mukti Ranjan Ray, the prime suspect, died by suicide in Odisha, leaving a confession note. The inquiry indicated that Mahalakshmi was murdered due to a property dispute. The police were able to track down the culprit, Mukti Ranjan Ray, in Odisha, but he allegedly died by suicide before he could be caught.