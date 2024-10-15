A clash erupted between two communities during the Durga idol immersion procession in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district

The sister of Ramgopal Mishra, a victim of the Bahraich violence, on Tuesday, demanded the culprits should receive the death penalty and their houses be demolished, ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI Ramgopal Mishra's sister, Priti said, "I want the culprits to be punished. He (deceased) was hit by 15 bullets. I want the culprits to be hanged till death and their houses should be demolished."

Meanwhile, the victim Ramgopal Mishra's relative Pramood Kumar blamed the state police for his death. He demanded the culprits to be punished and the victim's wife to receive ex gratia.

"This incident happened due to the negligence of police. If we had got protection from the police then this wouldn't have happened...We demand that the culprits should be punished and relevant ex gratia to be given to the wife of Ramgopal Mishra," Pramod Kumar told ANI.

Ramgopal Mishra was killed while many others were injured following a clash between two communities during the Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahasi area of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Sunday.

According to officials, the procession was passing by a Muslim community area when the two groups clashed over some issues.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP), Vrinda Shukla said, "In Mahasi's Maharajganj area, a procession was passing by a Masjid through a Muslim area. The groups argued on some issues. A person from the Hindu community died after bullets were fired at him and thereafter a tense situation arose."

"At various places, Visarjan was stopped which some mischievous elements took advantage of and tried to create a disturbance. 30 people have been taken into custody and a case has been registered in the incident that took place in Maharajganj in which a person was shot. The search for the main accused who is absconding is underway," Bahraich SP added, cited by ANI.

Police also held a route march after fights broke out during the Durga idol immersion in the Mahasi Maharajganj neighbourhood of Bahraich.

जनपद बहराइच के महसी में माहौल बिगाड़ने वालों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।



सभी को सुरक्षा की गारंटी, लेकिन उपद्रवियों और जिनकी लापरवाही से घटना घटी है, ऐसे लोगों को चिह्नित कर कठोरतम कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं।



प्रतिमा विसर्जन जारी रहेगा। प्रशासन और पुलिस के अधिकारियों को मौके पर… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 13, 2024

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took notice of the situation and said that those who spoil the atmosphere in Bahraich "will not be spared."

"Those who spoil the atmosphere in Mahsi of Bahraich district will not be spared. Safety is guaranteed to all, but instructions have been given to identify the rioters and those whose negligence led to the incident and take strict action against them. Immersion of idols will continue. Administration and police officials have been directed to be present on the spot and communicate with religious organizations to ensure that the immersion of idols is done on time," CM Yogi said on X.

