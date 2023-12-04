Cycline Michaung: Wall collapse kills 2 in Chennai amid heavy rainfall

Amid heavy rainfall and strong winds in Chennai, a newly constructed wall collapse in the Kanathur area resulted in two deaths and one critical injury.

Chennai received widespread rains/ PTI

Chennai Airport announced the closure of its airfield for arrival operations due to the adverse weather conditions. The weather authorities indicated the approaching Cyclone Michaung, situated about 100 km east-northeast of Chennai, moving at a speed of 10 km/hr and is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by 4 pm today.

As the cyclone heads towards southern Andhra Pradesh and the northern coast of Tamil Nadu, Chennai braces for heavy rainfall and strong winds, leading to waterlogging in various parts of the city. The Meteorological Centre forecasts thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate to intense rain in several districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Balachandran, Chennai Regional Metrology Director, said that cyclone Michaung lies about 100 km from East-North East of Chennai and moved at a speed of 10 km/hr in the last 6 hours.

"Cyclone 'Michaung' lies about 100 km east-northeast of Chennai. In the last 6 hours, it has moved at a speed of 10 km/hr and it's expected to move in the northwest direction. An intensified to severe cyclonic storm is expected by 4 pm today," he told ANI and added, "Further, it will move parallel to the coast of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh, expected to cross Nellore-Machilipatnam by tomorrow at 4 p.m. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are likely to continue till this evening in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts."

Meanwhile, the meteorological centre in Chennai, at 7 am said, "Moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain and intense spells at times are very likely at many places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu. Moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are very likely few places over Ranippettai, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichy, Vellore, Thirupattur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri Salem, Namakkal, Thiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry in the next three hours."

The impact of the heavy rainfall caused disruptions in suburban train services, which were temporarily suspended due to waterlogging. Furthermore, trees were uprooted, and waterlogging was reported in multiple areas such as Maduravoyal, Porur, Saligaramam, and Valasaravakkam.

The adverse weather conditions led to the cancellation of eleven express trains from Chennai Central after water levels surged dangerously between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge.

Southern Railways, acknowledging the inconvenience caused, regulated train services and urged travellers to plan their journeys accordingly. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and advising precautions as the cyclone approaches, emphasizing safety measures and possible evacuation efforts in vulnerable areas.

"In view of heavy rain in Chennai and the water crossing the danger level in Bridge No. 14 between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpady stations, the trains have been regulated as given below. Please go through and plan your journeys accordingly. We regret the inconvenience caused," the Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, Southern Railway, posted on X.

