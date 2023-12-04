Disaster teams all set to tackle cyclone ‘Michaung’ effect

21 teams deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Puducherry; eight teams on standby

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 21 teams in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and eight additional teams have been kept in reserve in view of the impending cyclone ‘Michaung’ in the Bay of Bengal which is likely to hit some parts of southern India.

This was informed to the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), which met here under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, to review the preparedness of state governments and central ministries and departments for impending cyclone, according to an official statement. The Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD), briefed the NCMC about the current status of cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’.

The cyclonic storm over southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 9 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 4.30 pm IST on Sunday over the same region near latitude 11.8°N and longitude 82.2°E, about 260 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 250 km southeast of Chennai, 380 km south-southeast of Nellore, 490 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 500 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam.

It is likely to continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach west-central Bay of Bengal, off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by Monday forenoon. Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, the statement said.

Andhra Pradesh CM reviews preparations

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday directed Collectors of respective districts to take all possible steps to safeguard the lives and property of people as cyclone ‘Michaung’ is likely to cross the coast in the southern Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on the cyclone threat at his camp office and gave directions to officials about the relief and rescue measures to be taken. “All facilities including drinking water, food and necessary medicines should be provided in the relief camps,” said Reddy in a press release.

Further, he directed officials to restore damaged powerlines and transportation facilities in the affected areas, including ensuring proper sanitation at the relief camps.

