Cyclone Biparjoy: 22 injured, 940 villages plunge into darkness amid storm in Gujarat

As the Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall process started, gusty winds at over 120 kmph and heavy rains lashed the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts of the state

Authorities in Gujarat said that at least 22 people were injured, while electric poles and trees were uprooted as 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas on Thursday evening, reported news agency ANI.

In addition to this, 23 animals have also been killed and heavy rains coupled with gusty winds brought down over 524 trees and electric poles at various places in Gujarat, snapping the supply of power to around 940 villages, they said.

Officials told ANI that several relief and rescue teams are on alert as tens of thousands of people were evacuated to safe locations in Gujarat.

"Around 22 people have been injured due to the storm. So far, there is no news of anyone's death. 23 animals have been killed, 524 trees have fallen, and electric poles have also fallen in some places due to which there is no electricity in 940 villages," Alok Singh, Relief Commissioner of Gujarat, was quoted as saying by ANI.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall is expected to continue for a few hours as the storm's eye (which is around 50 km in diameter) will cross into the land.

IMD officials said that Cyclone Biparjoy is moving ahead of Saurashtra and Kutch region as a very severe cyclone.

"Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE. VSCS BIPARJOY at 2230IST near lat 23.25N and long 68.5E, close to Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts, 10km west of Jakhau Port (Gujarat), 120km NNW of Devbhumi Dwarka. LANDFALL PROCESS IS CONTINUING," IMD tweeted.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which had been brewing over the Arabian Sea for several days, has made landfall on Gujarat's coastal area and has also affected the train services. Due to this, around 99 trains running through, originating or terminating in Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat, will remain cancelled or short-terminated, Western Railway said.

"The landfall process of extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' has begun and it will continue till Thursday midnight," a senior weather scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

After cyclone Biparjoy made landfall on Gujarat's coastal area on Thursday, trees were uprooted and hoardings fell in Dwarka, as strong winds hit the district.

"Till 11, its centre will come towards the land. The tidal waves will slowly decrease in the next 3 to 6 hours. On the 16th, heavy to very heavy rainfall activity may occur," IMD said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar on Thursday morning.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IMD issued a Red alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, saying that VSCS (Very Severe Cyclonic Storm) 'Biparjoy' will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts, between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port, by Thursday evening.

Warnings about extensive damage to temporary housing structures and falling of trees and branches due to high-speed winds, high tides and heavy rainfall have already been issued by India Meteorological Department.

(With inputs from ANI)