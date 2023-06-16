Cyclone Biparjoy: Kejriwal appeals party workers to get involved in relief works

Cyclone Biparjoy, which ripped through Kutch and parts of Saurashtra region of Gujarat, left a trail of destruction as gusty winds and rains wreaked havoc

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged AAP workers to help people affected by Cyclone Biparjoy, reported PTI.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which ripped through Kutch and parts of Saurashtra region of Gujarat, left a trail of destruction as gusty winds and rains wreaked havoc, officials told news agency PTI.

Heavy rains lashed the entire Kutch district since the cyclone started making landfall near Jakhau Port from 6.30 pm on Thursday and the process continued till 2.30 am, an official said on Thursday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "There has been a huge loss due to the cyclone. I appeal to all AAP workers to get involved in relief work and help people."

The chief minister also expressed concern over the situation in Manipur.

Meanwhile, authorities in Gujarat said that at least 22 people were injured, while electric poles and trees were uprooted as 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas on Thursday evening, reported news agency ANI.

In addition to this, 23 animals have also been killed and heavy rains coupled with gusty winds brought down over 524 trees and electric poles at various places in Gujarat, snapping the supply of power to around 940 villages, they said.

As the storm's landfall process started, gusty winds at over 120 kmph and heavy rains lashed the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts of the state.

Officials told ANI that several relief and rescue teams are on alert as tens of thousands of people were evacuated to safe locations in Gujarat.

"Around 22 people have been injured due to the storm. So far, there is no news of anyone's death. 23 animals have been killed, 524 trees have fallen, and electric poles have also fallen in some places due to which there is no electricity in 940 villages," Alok Singh, Relief Commissioner of Gujarat, was quoted as saying by ANI.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall is expected to continue for a few hours as the storm's eye (which is around 50 km in diameter) will cross into the land.

IMD officials said that Cyclone Biparjoy is moving ahead of Saurashtra and Kutch region as a very severe cyclone.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)