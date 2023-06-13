Breaking News
Cyclone Biparjoy may cause extensive damage; Gujarat's Kutch, Jamnagar likely to be most impacted: IMD

Updated on: 13 June,2023 01:51 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Top

Cyclone Biparjoy is predicted to cross Saurashtra and Kutch coasts near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on the evening of June 15 as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' has an extensive damaging potential and it is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat the most, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.


Cyclone Biparjoy is predicted to cross Saurashtra and Kutch coasts near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on the evening of June 15 as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.


"Its damaging potential could be extensive," IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.


The cyclone could lead to extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) at isolated places in Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts on June 15.

"Usually these areas do not receive such massive rainfall. Therefore, it can lead to flooding in low-lying areas," he said.
Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Winds gusting up to 145 kilometers are predicted to batter these districts.

"Tidal waves reaching heights of up to six metres could inundate low-lying coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. Evacuation measures have been recommended, and authorities are taking prompt action," Mohapatra said.

