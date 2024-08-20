Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Bandra Fair no longer reflects local culture’
Mumbai: Work on pedestrian-free Kala Ghoda to begin in September
Air India crew member attacked in London: For airline staff, layovers can get terrifying
We now have to fight for our own safety, say Mumbai doctors
Kolkata rage spills over at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Dalit nurse raped by doctor in Uttar Pradesh hospital

Dalit nurse raped by doctor in Uttar Pradesh hospital

Updated on: 20 August,2024 08:53 AM IST  |  Moradabad
Agencies |

Top

Three people were arrested in the case, SP (Rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena of Uttar Pradesh Police said.

Dalit nurse raped by doctor in Uttar Pradesh hospital

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Dalit nurse raped by doctor in Uttar Pradesh hospital
x
00:00

A Dalit nurse was allegedly raped by a doctor after being held hostage inside a private hospital, police said on Monday. According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, the incident occurred around midnight on Sunday. Three people were arrested in the case, SP (Rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena said.


On Saturday evening, the victim, 20, went to the hospital for her duty at 7 pm. She had been working there for the last seven months. Late night, another nurse, Mehnaz, asked her to meet Dr. Shahnawaz in his room.



When she refused to do so, Mehnaz and a ward boy, Junaid, forcibly took her to a room on the top floor of the hospital and locked it from the outside, Meena said. Later, Dr Shahnawaz entered the room and raped her after holding her hostage, Meena added. He also threatened to kill her and also hurled casteist slurs.


Man held harassing female doctor in Rajouri

A man was arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus and harassing an on-duty female doctor inside a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district early Monday, officials said. The accused Gurpreet Singh’s unruly behaviour at the sub-district hospital in Nowshera sparked a protest by doctors and the paramedical staff, they said.

The ruckus erupted around 12.45 am when Singh accompanied a patient to the hospital and allegedly indulged in hooliganism without any provocation, the officials said. The accused allegedly smashed a windowpane and also abused a female doctor who tried to intervene before fleeing the scene.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news moradabad sexual crime

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK