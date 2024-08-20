Three people were arrested in the case, SP (Rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena of Uttar Pradesh Police said.

A Dalit nurse was allegedly raped by a doctor after being held hostage inside a private hospital, police said on Monday. According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, the incident occurred around midnight on Sunday. Three people were arrested in the case, SP (Rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena said.

On Saturday evening, the victim, 20, went to the hospital for her duty at 7 pm. She had been working there for the last seven months. Late night, another nurse, Mehnaz, asked her to meet Dr. Shahnawaz in his room.

When she refused to do so, Mehnaz and a ward boy, Junaid, forcibly took her to a room on the top floor of the hospital and locked it from the outside, Meena said. Later, Dr Shahnawaz entered the room and raped her after holding her hostage, Meena added. He also threatened to kill her and also hurled casteist slurs.

Man held harassing female doctor in Rajouri

A man was arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus and harassing an on-duty female doctor inside a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district early Monday, officials said. The accused Gurpreet Singh’s unruly behaviour at the sub-district hospital in Nowshera sparked a protest by doctors and the paramedical staff, they said.

The ruckus erupted around 12.45 am when Singh accompanied a patient to the hospital and allegedly indulged in hooliganism without any provocation, the officials said. The accused allegedly smashed a windowpane and also abused a female doctor who tried to intervene before fleeing the scene.

