Damage control?

Rajya Sabha MP and Indian Olympic Association chief P T Usha with wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Facing criticism from all quarters for being insensitive towards the protesting wrestlers, IOA president PT Usha on Wednesday met them at the protest site and assured the grapplers of her support, saying she was first an athlete and then an administrator.

Former sprinter Usha had criticised the wrestlers for resuming their protest and said that the wrestlers should have shown some discipline. She had said that they had tarnished the country’s image by hitting the streets. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief was condemned for not understanding the wrestlers’ point of view despite being a former athlete and a woman herself.

Usha left Jantar Mantar without speaking with the media, but Bajrang Punia said she has assured them help.

“We told her that we want justice. We don’t have a fight with the government or Opposition or anyone else. We are sitting here for the betterment of wrestling. If this issue is resolved and if the allegations (against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) are proved then there should be legal action,” he added.

When asked if Usha had come with a solution from the government or from the IOA, Punia said, “Nothing of that sort”.

“She only said that she is with us.”

Asked if he was satisfied following the meeting with Usha, he said, “If she is giving us assurance, I suppose she should fulfil that assurance. But we clarified to her that until and unless things are not okay and we get justice, of which we are very hopeful, this protest will continue.”

Asked if any solution had emerged, he said, “If the things she has spoke about... if there is an initiative along those lines, then definitely there will be a solution to this issue. She said she will try to resolve all our problems. If she wants she can do anything.”

Meanwhile, the seven women wrestlers who have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, seeking permission to file an affidavit in sealed cover. The SC will hear the matter on Thursday.

7

No. of female wrestlers who have complained against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

