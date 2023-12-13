Data of all illegal migrants not possible: Centre to SC

The detection, detention and deportation of such illegally staying foreign nationals is a complex process

Government said in the past five-years from 2017 to 2022, 14,346 foreigners were deported. File pic/Atul Kamble

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that it is not possible to collect data of illegal migrants living in various parts of the country as entry of foreign nationals is clandestine and surreptitious. In its affidavit filed in the top court which is examining the constitutional validity of section 6A of the Citizenship Act relating to illegal immigrants in Assam, the Centre said 17,861 people have been granted citizenship under the provision.

Answering the court’s query posed on December 7, the Centre said 32,381 people have been detected as foreigners under the orders of foreigners tribunal with reference to the period of 1966-1971. Replying to the court’s query about the estimated inflow of illegal immigrants, including but not confined to Assam after March 25, 1971, the Centre said illegal immigrants enter the country without valid travel documents in a clandestine and surreptitious manner.

“The detection, detention and deportation of such illegally staying foreign nationals is a complex process. Since entry of such foreign nationals into the country is clandestine and surreptitious, it is not possible to collect accurate data on this,” the Centre said.

