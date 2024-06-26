Sheth’s statement came after a review meeting held between officials of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences and Union Health Ministry, to assess the situation before postponing the examination.

Police detain those protesting over alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results in Lucknow. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article ‘Date for (NEET-PG) 2024 exams will be declared next week’ x 00:00

Days after the Union Health Ministry postponed the National Eligibility and Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 examination slated for June 23, President, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences Abhijat Sheth on Tuesday said SOPs and protocols will be reviewed soon and the next date for the examination will be declared by next week.

Sheth’s statement came after a review meeting held between officials of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences and Union Health Ministry, to assess the situation before postponing the examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Student unions demand resignation

Following the NEET paper leak controversy and cancellation of UGC-NET, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Tribal Students Union (TSU), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Tribal Youth Federation (TYF) held a large-scale protest against rampant corruption in exams held nationwide.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever