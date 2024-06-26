‘Date for (NEET-PG) 2024 exams will be declared next week’

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 June,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Sheth’s statement came after a review meeting held between officials of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences and Union Health Ministry, to assess the situation before postponing the examination.

Police detain those protesting over alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 results in Lucknow. Pic/PTI

Days after the Union Health Ministry postponed the National Eligibility and Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 examination slated for June 23, President, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences Abhijat Sheth on Tuesday said SOPs and protocols will be reviewed soon and the next date for the examination will be declared by next week.


Sheth’s statement came after a review meeting held between officials of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences and Union Health Ministry, to assess the situation before postponing the examination.


Student unions demand resignation


Following the NEET paper leak controversy and cancellation of UGC-NET, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Tribal Students Union (TSU), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Tribal Youth Federation (TYF) held a large-scale protest against rampant corruption in exams held nationwide.

