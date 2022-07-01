Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Ekanth Shinde govt to face floor test on July 4
Had BJP agreed to 2.5 years of Shiv Sena CM, there would never have been an MVA: Uddhav Thackeray
Nupur Sharma should apologise, her loose tongue set the entire country on fire: Supreme Court
Mumbai rains: IMD predicts moderate to heavy showers over next 2 days
Mumbai: With change in govt, what happens to Metro, Coastal Road, Bullet Train?
Mumbai: Minor landslide near Haji Ali area, no report of injury, damage to property, says BMC official
Home > News > India News > Article > Decision on Maharashtra cabinet expansion after floor test says Kesarkar

Decision on Maharashtra cabinet expansion after floor test, says Kesarkar

Updated on: 01 July,2022 09:50 AM IST  |  Panaji
PTI |

Top

The floor test of the new government is scheduled to take place on July 4

Decision on Maharashtra cabinet expansion after floor test, says Kesarkar

Deepak Kesarkar. File pic


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will take decision on cabinet expansion after the floor test, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar said on Friday.

The floor test of the new government is scheduled to take place on July 4.




Kesarkar was speaking to reporters at a starred resort in Goa where Shiv Sena MLAs belonging to the Shinde faction are staying.


"After the floor test, the chief minister and deputy chief minister will decide on cabinet expansion," he said.

Also read: Don't stab Mumbai in heart, says former CM Thackeray, urges new govt not to build metro car shed in Aarey

There has been no discussion yet on cabinet berths or distribution of portfolios to rebel MLAs, Kesakar claimed.

On a viral joke that the Shinde-led government is an 'ED' government, he said, ¿'ED' means Eknath and Devendra, who will work for the betterment of Maharashtra.

"The other ED (Enforcement Directorate) will summon you for investigation¿ you should appear before it, submit your clarification and get the clean chit,¿ he said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena as well as other opposition parties have often accused the Union government of misusing the ED for harassing BJP's opponents.

With Shinde becoming chief minister, Sena founder Balasaheb Thackrey's dream has been fulfilled, Kesarkar further said.

"Balasaheb always wanted a Shiv Sainik to be the chief minister of the state," he said, alleging that NCP chief Sharad Pawar forced Uddhav Thackeray to become CM when his party formed government in alliance with the NCP and Congress in 2019.

Asked about his own feud with BJP leader and Union minister Narayan Rane and his two sons, Kesarkar said the day the Ranes stop talking against "Matoshree" (Uddhav Thackeray and his family whose residence is 'Matoshree' in Mumbai), the quarrel will cease. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

shiv sena maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK