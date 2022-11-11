Decision to free killers of ex- PM Rajiv Gandhi totally unacceptable, completely erroneous: Congress

The Supreme Court directed the premature release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, serving life sentence in the case

Rajiv Gandhi. File Pic

The Congress on Friday termed "totally unacceptable and completely erroneous" the Supreme Court order directing the premature release of six convicts serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, and said the apex court has not acted in consonance with the spirit of India on this issue.

The Supreme Court directed the premature release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, serving life sentence in the case. A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna said the judgement of the top court in the case of A G Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, is equally applicable in their matter.

Also Read: Rajiv Gandhi assassination: SC orders release of Nalini, 5 other convicts

In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the decision of the Supreme Court to free the remaining killers of the former prime minister is "totally unacceptable and completely erroneous".

Statement by Shri @Jairam_Ramesh, AICC Gen. Sec. Incharge Communications on the release of the assassins of Former Prime Minister of India Shri Rajiv Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/fM1LQIe2ub — Congress (@INCIndia) November 11, 2022

