Dedicated email ID for Sandeshkhali complaints

Updated on: 13 April,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

The email address, sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in, will serve as a platform for the people of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district to lodge their complaints, officials said.

Representation Pic

The CBI announced a dedicated email address for registration of complaints regarding crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal. The email address, sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in, will serve as a platform for the people of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district to lodge their complaints, officials said.


"In pursuance to the order passed by the division bench of Calcutta High Court on April 10, 2024, the CBI has created a dedicated email in which complaints of persons of Sandeshkhali regarding crimes against women and forcible grabbing of land may be lodged," the CBI said in a statement on Thursday.


The district magistrate has been urged to publicise the email ID extensively within the locality and issue a public notice in vernacular newspapers with wide circulation, it added.


