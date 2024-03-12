A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, however, ordered expunging certain remarks and observations made against the state government and the police in the March 5 order of the high court

TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan being produced in court. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Sandeshkhali attack: SC upholds CBI probe, slams WB govt x 00:00

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the West Bengal government’s plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order for transferring to the CBI the probe into the January 5 attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in Sandeshkhali.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, however, ordered expunging certain remarks and observations made against the state government and the police in the March 5 order of the high court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bench noted the submission of Additional Solicitor General SV Raju that he has no objection to expunction of the remarks if the final order transferring the probe to CBI remains as it is.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever