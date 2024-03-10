Two FIR’s against Sheikh Shahjahan

The suspended Trinamool Congress leader is the accused mastermind in the January 5 attack at Sandeshkhali.

Shahjahan (l) when taken into custody by the CBI. File Pic/PTI

The CBI, which is probing the attack on ED and CAPF personnel in West Bengal, has now included “attempt to murder” charges under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code into two FIRs against Sheikh Shahjahan. The suspended Trinamool Congress leader is the accused mastermind in the January 5 attack at Sandeshkhali.

The CBI has filed a total of three FIRs in the two cases of attacks on ED and CAPF officials on January 5 and submitted the FIRs at the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court in North 24 Parganas District. Out of the three FIRs, two are against Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the attack in front of his residence at Sandeshkhali. Sources said the charges of attempt to murder have been included to those two FIRs.

The third FIR is against another Trinamool Congress leader from Bongaon also in North 24 Parganas District, Shankar Adhya, who is already in judicial custody in connection with the multi-crore PDS case. Shahjahan was presented at Basirhat Sub-divisional Court on Saturday.

