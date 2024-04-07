Delhi: 21-year-old man stabbed to death for denying matchbox, two held

A 21-year old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Delhi after a heated argument, with one of the suspects demanding a matchbox from the victim. Two people were held in the matter

A 21-year old man was allegedly stabbed to death after a heated argument broke out over a trivial matter, with one of the suspects demanding a matchbox from the victim in Delhi's Timarpur area, a police official said on Sunday, reported the ANI.

The incident took place on Saturday.

According to the police official, the deceased who was identified as Anshul Bhati was found in critical condition and rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital. He was declared dead upon arrival, as per the ANI.

An investigations into the matter led by the Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams, in collaboration with the police, uncovered crucial evidence, including CCTV footage and local intelligence. This led to the arrest of two suspects, identified as Criminals with Previous Records (CCLs), within 12 hours of the incident.

"On the basis of CCTV footage and local intelligence, two CCLs have been apprehended," DCP North Manoj Meena stated, according to the ANI.

Further revelations from the ongoing investigation indicated that one of the suspects had previously been implicated in a murder case in Timarpur the previous year.

The recovered weapon is believed to be the one used in the crime, was found in the possession of one of the suspects. Both suspects have been remanded to police custody and are currently under investigation, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Delhi Police nabs man for blackmailing people online after filming objectionable videos

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Delhi Police has nabbed one person from Indore for pretending to be a woman and blackmailing people on WhatsApp after filming objectionable videos during conversation, police said on Sunday, according to the ANI.

Delhi Police received a complaint on November 27 at Cyber PS Dwarka. The complainant stated that he was contacted by the accused, who forced the complainant to remove his clothes. Later, the accused filmed a video and blackmailed the complainant to the tune of Rs. 64,040, the ANI reported on Sunday.

The complainant narrated the incident to one of the person who was known to him, he learnt that in a similar manner many other people were blackmailed.

As per the statement of the complainant, a case was registered at Cyber Police Station in Delhi's Dwarka and investigation was taken up.

According to DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh, based on technical surveillance and analysis of the call detail record and bank statement, the alleged person, namely Rohit Yadav, a resident village Gohaan Karadiya in Indore, MP, was arrested by the team, as per the ANI.

A mobile phone, which was used in the crime and one Aadhar card were recovered from his possession. On interrogation, he disclosed his name as Rohit Yadav, the news agency reported further.

On detailed interrogation, the accused disclosed that he is working as a welder in Indore. He had opened bank account and given all the details along with bank, passbook and ATM card, to his friends, in exchange for money. Both his friends took full access of his account.

Further, he disclosed that he received messages of multiple transactions done in the account on his mobile.

(with ANI inputs)

