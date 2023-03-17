Delhi: 28-year-old man shot at over old enmity in Raj Park

The incident happened on Thursday night. The accused have been identified, the police said

A 28-year-old man was shot at by two people following a quarrel in Delhi's Raj Park, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday night. The accused have been identified as Arun and Ismile, they said.

The victim, Ravi Kumar, in his statement told police that he had a dispute with Arun about a year ago. On Thursday, Arun and Ismile came to meet him and an argument broke out between them.

Following this, the duo fired two rounds with a country-made pistol and one of the bullets hit the victim on his knee, police said.

The victim was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri for treatment, a senior police officer said.

An FIR has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act, police said.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused duo, they said.

