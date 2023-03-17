Breaking News
Updated on: 17 March,2023 02:53 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The incident happened on Thursday night. The accused have been identified, the police said

Delhi: 28-year-old man shot at over old enmity in Raj Park

Representational Pic


A 28-year-old man was shot at by two people following a quarrel in Delhi's Raj Park, police said on Friday.


The incident happened on Thursday night. The accused have been identified as Arun and Ismile, they said.



The victim, Ravi Kumar, in his statement told police that he had a dispute with Arun about a year ago. On Thursday, Arun and Ismile came to meet him and an argument broke out between them.


Following this, the duo fired two rounds with a country-made pistol and one of the bullets hit the victim on his knee, police said.

The victim was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri for treatment, a senior police officer said.

An FIR has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act, police said.
Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused duo, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

