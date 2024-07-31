The incident took place after their two wheelers brushed against each other in northeast Delhi, police said

A 30-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by an unidentified man in a road rage incident on Wednesday in Delhi's Gokalpuri area, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the incident took place at Gokalpuri flyover at around 3.15 pm when the woman, identified as Simranjeet Kaur, was travelling with her husband Heera Singh and two sons aged 12 and four years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said Heera Singh had a verbal spat with the man on another two-wheeler near Gokalpuri flyover after their vehicles almost brushed against each other, as per the PTI.

Heera Singh and his family continued on the road below the flyover, while the other person rode up on the flyover, the DCP said, adding they continued to hurl abuses at each other, as per the PTI.

Singh told police that the accused fired a single shot from the flyover down below, from a distance of about 30-35 feet.

The shot hit Kaur in her chest and she fell down. Her husband took her to the GTB Hospital in Delhi where she was declared brought dead, police said.

A case of murder is being registered and CCTV footage in the area scanned, DCP Tirkey said.

The officer said efforts are being made to identify and arrest the assailant.

Uran murder: Accused fatally stabbed woman after she refused to accompany him to Bengaluru

Meanwhile, the police investigations in the Uran murder case have revealed that the murder was a fallout of her refusal to accompany him to Bengaluru and insistence to discard her photos in his possession, police said on Wednesday, according to the PTI.

The body of a 20-year-old woman from Uran in Navi Mumbai was found by the police on July 26.

The accused, identified as Dawood Shaikh, 23, was apprehended from Gulbarga in Karnataka on Tuesday morning, days after the body of the woman was found dumped with severe injuries in bushes.

Earlier in the day, a court in Raigad district remanded Shaikh to police custody for seven days. Police have imposed additional charges under the SC/ST Atrocities Act against the accused.

(with PTI inputs)