Two men held for smuggling 59 iPhones at Delhi airport

Updated on: 16 July,2024 07:34 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Milan (Italy) on Sunday

Two men have been arrested by the customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country 59 iPhones and goggles of a luxury brand at the airport.


The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Milan (Italy) on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the customs department on Tuesday.


Subsequently, on thorough personal search and baggage examination, 59 iPhones, two AirPods, an iPad Air, three pairs of Gucci goggles and a pair of Gucci sneakers were recovered from the passengers, it said.


The recovered items worth Rs 69.22 lakh were seized and the duo were arrested, said the statement. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

