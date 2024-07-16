Two men held for smuggling 59 iPhones at Delhi airport

The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Milan (Italy) on Sunday

Representational Image

Two men have been arrested by the customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country 59 iPhones and goggles of a luxury brand at the airport.

The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Milan (Italy) on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the customs department on Tuesday.

Subsequently, on thorough personal search and baggage examination, 59 iPhones, two AirPods, an iPad Air, three pairs of Gucci goggles and a pair of Gucci sneakers were recovered from the passengers, it said.

The recovered items worth Rs 69.22 lakh were seized and the duo were arrested, said the statement.

