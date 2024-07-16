Delhi: Gym owner arrested with illegal firearms

The accused, identified as Vishal Kumar, was arrested with 2 semi-automatic pistols and 25 live cartridges

A gym owner was arrested by Delhi Police for carrying illegal firearms in North-West Delhi's Jagangir Puri area, reported PTI citing officials.

The accused was identified as Vishal Kumar. As per the PTI report, he was arrested with 2 semi-automatic pistols and 25 live cartridges, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar.

The police received a tip-off about Vishal having illegal firearms to establish his supremacy amongst the criminals involved in gambling in the area, said the PTI report.

On sustained interrogation, Vishal disclosed that he wanted to establish his supremacy in gambling in the area. He added that he carried firearms with him in case a scuffle broke out with the persons involved in these types of organized crime.

The police said that one pistol with three live cartridges were recovered from his possession during the arrest and one pistol with 22 live cartridges were recovered from the raid conducted at his house.

He started a private job and after that he changed his job and joined a gym as a trainer, they said.

Delhi police arrest one of two suspects in Nigerian national's murder case

Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have arrested one of the two men allegedly involved in the murder of a Nigerian national earlier this month.

According to police, the two men murdered the Nigerian national by firing multiple bullets at him under the jurisdiction of the Nihal Vihar police station on July 6.

Following the murder, a case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

DCP Outer Delhi Jimmy Chiram said, "During the investigation, the team analysed numerous CCTV camera footage from the incident area and examined call detail records for over 30 individuals. Multiple raids were conducted in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan in search of the suspects, who were frequently changing their locations."

He continued, "Simultaneously, local intelligence was developed to locate the accused, and on July 14, secret information was received about the suspects' hideout near Japanese Park, Rohini. Acting on this information, the team conducted a raid and successfully apprehended one suspect identified as Nikesh alias Kanha."

DCP Chiram added, "During sustained interrogation, the accused confessed that he, along with his associate known as Cheetah, fired multiple bullets at the Nigerian man using two pistols. Nikesh alias Kanha has been arrested and handed over to Nihal Vihar police station for further investigation. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the other accused, Cheetah."

"The accused revealed that the murder was planned as part of his attempt to enter the criminal underworld," he said.