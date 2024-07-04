Disabled aspirant recounts sufferings and horrors from NET exam centre in Delhi

While NET has been rescheduled from August 21 to September 4, 2024, by the Education Ministry, the ableist approach of the National Testing Agency (NTA), in failing to provide accessible exam centres has shaken students with disabilities

Kavya Mukhija

Amid the raging disappointment over National Eligibility Test (NET) exam cancellation, aspirant and wheelchair-user, Kavya Mukhija, has brought to focus the prevalent issue of inadequate accessibility at exam centres for disabled students.



While the exam has been rescheduled from August 21-September 4, 2024, by the Education Ministry, the ableist approach of the National Testing Agency (NTA), in failing to provide accessible exam rooms has shaken students with disabilities.



Recounting the harrowing incidents from June 18, the 25-year-old took to the social media platform, X describing the exam centre as “inaccessible.” She faced difficulties entering Indraprastha Public School in Rohini, Delhi, which was assigned to her by the NTA. “The road outside was unnavigable. Inside, there were ramps so steep, which were certainly not for wheelchairs manoeuvred by humans,” writes the disability rights advocate.



The struggles of disabled applicants

One of the candidates had to crawl to reach the classroom as the school did not have a single wheelchair on campus, she cites. “The washrooms had a couple of stairs to get in.” Frustrated by the setup, she questions in the subsequent tweets, “Why did the NTA ask for disability details when they could make no arrangements to ensure that the centre was accessible?”

If this were not enough, the invigilators at the centre were clueless about the needs of differently-abled students. Makhija states, “The staff was rude beyond measure to my mother, who was accompanying me. First, they refused us to park our car inside the school because the road outside was not fit for use even by a non-disabled person.”



Like Mukhija, appearing for exams has been no less than an ordeal for Mahesh Dhangar, a visually impaired student from Mumbai who was unable to find himself a scribe to write his college exams. Despite the Maharashtra government permitting students with learning disabilities to use assisting writers, there has been little help that Dhangar has been able to avail.



Inefficiencies at the exam centre

The news has rekindled hopes in aspirants, however, Mukhija is traumatised to reappear in the exam. The lack of accessible exam centers equipped with necessary facilities, such as ramps, elevators and adapted restrooms, hampers student’s ability to navigate and participate in exams smoothly.



Dr Gaurish Kenkre who works with specially-bled children at Atharv Ability, BKC, Mumbai, shares that exam centers often lack specialised equipment like ergonomic furniture or assistive technology, which can be crucial for those with physical or sensory impairments. These infrastructural deficiencies create an environment that is not only physically challenging but also mentally stressful for differently-abled examinees, impacting their performance and overall exam experience.



Another significant barrier is the lack of sensitised staff who understand the unique needs of differently-abled students. Insufficient training and awareness among exam invigilators and administrative personnel can lead to unintentional discrimination or neglect.

Additionally, the bureaucratic process for obtaining necessary accommodations is often cumbersome and lacks clarity, making it difficult for students to secure the support they need in a timely manner. The combination of these systemic and human factors creates a cumbersome environment that undermines the efforts of differently-abled citizens striving to succeed academically.



An appeal to NTA

Despite being born with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita, a rare genetic disorder that weakens muscles at birth and makes standing or moving around without assistance difficult, Mukhija is determined to achieve her goal of becoming a Psychology professor.



To be able to do so, she expects NTA to “take accessibility into serious reconsideration and not base their judgment of whether a center is accessible or not solely based on the availability of a ramp. I mean, of course, a ramp has to be there, but it also must be usable!”



She continues, “The gradient of the ramp should not be very steep because that makes it absolutely unnavigable. Other than that, the seating arrangement should also be taken into consideration because unless the students are comfortable and the seating is properly accessible, how do they expect us to write the exam?”

Also, the invigilators and the school staff must be sensitised toward people with disabilities. “They should be aware of the challenges people with disabilities face. Some students with disabilities may have caregivers coming along as well. So, you know, it's not a one-size-fits-all approach. Every person with a disability is different and their needs are also, different.”



Government’s role in assisting disabled aspirants

According to a study on "Accessibility for person with disability in India" by Riya Sinha, Wagisha, Ankita Kar, Subhani D Krishan, the distress felt by persons with disabilities has mainly arisen because the disability laws have not been implemented in all areas adequately.” To date, spaces such as courts, airports, and sports centers continue to report issues with accessibility, such as inadequate availability of wheelchairs and other necessary accommodations for people with disabilities.

Despite the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, schemes like the Accessible India Campaign and Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation Scheme and budgetary provisions, challenges remain in effective implementation and compliance at state and local levels. While a barrier-free environment enables people with disabilities to move about safely, there remain several loopholes that continue to impede the growth of disabled students.



Disability activist Mukhija, stresses that the government, through bodies like the Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA), stands responsible for equipping exam centers with ramps, elevators and other facilities that cater to the physical needs of disabled students. She recommends clear protocols for the provision of scribes, extra time and other necessary support to ensure a level playing field.



She adds, “Moreover, regular inspections and audits of exam centers must be conducted to ensure ease of accessibility. Also, the government must invest in training and sensitising exam invigilators and administrative staff about the needs and challenges faced by disabled students.” Speaking of resources, she states that the government should also facilitate the availability of resources, such as an online repository of volunteers who can assist disabled students during exams.

Wrapping up her appeal, she confesses her uncertainty, “I don’t know if it would lead to any tangible results on the ground. But what I know is my words have raised awareness around inclusivity and accessibility in such exams. Now they cannot deny that some rights have to be given and these are not negotiable.”