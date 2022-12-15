Breaking News
Delhi acid attack: DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid

Updated on: 15 December,2022 02:15 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Police have arrested three accused in the case and found that the main accused had procured the acid through an e-commerce portal

Representative image. Pic/Istock


In the wake of an acid attack on a teenager, the Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday issued notices to two e-commerce firms for allegedly allowing sale of acid on their platform.


Police have arrested three accused in the case and found that the main accused had procured the acid through an e-commerce portal.



Calling the easy availability of acid online a matter of grave concern, the DCW sought a detailed action taken report from the two firms by December 20.


A 17-year-old girl on her way to school was attacked with acid on Wednesday by two bike-borne youths in West Delhi's Mohan Garden area. The girl is currently in Burns ICU of Safdarjung Hospital.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

