The first budget of the newly elected Delhi government under CM Rekha Gupta will be presented on March 25. Pic/X

The Budget Session of the Eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to begin on Monday at 11 am, news agency ANI reported. The newly elected Delhi government's first budget will be presented a day later.

Speaker Vijender Gupta confirmed that the Delhi Assembly Budget Session would take place in the Old Secretariat. "Tomorrow is the first day of the Budget Session. The budget will be presented on March 25. The CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report will also be tabled during the budget session," Gupta informed the media on Sunday.

The Delhi Assembly Budget Session will go on till March 28 and the session may be extended if required, ANI reported.

According to a statement from the Delhi Assembly Secretariat, the CAG report on the functioning of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will be presented during the session. This will mark the third CAG report to be tabled in the House.

A key highlight of the session will be the presentation of the annual budget on March 25, detailing the government's financial strategy and developmental plans for the year. A general discussion on the budget will take place on March 26, allowing lawmakers to scrutinise financial allocations and policy proposals.

On March 27, the assembly will deliberate on and vote on the proposed budget, ANI reported. The final day of the Delhi Assembly Budget Session, March 28, has been designated for private members' business, providing an opportunity for legislators to propose and debate resolutions and bills.

Daily sittings will commence at 11 am, with a lunch break from 1 pm to 2 pm. The Question Hour, a crucial mechanism for legislative scrutiny, is scheduled for March 24, 26, 27, and 28, during which ministers will address queries concerning various departments.

Members intending to raise matters of public importance under Rule 280 must submit their notices by 5 pm on the working day before the sitting. A balloting process will determine the first 10 notices for discussion each day. Private Members' Resolutions are set for March 28, with notices required 12 days in advance.

To maintain decorum and efficiency, the Speaker has issued guidelines for the session. "Members are advised to adhere to the rules for submitting questions, resolutions, and special mentions. Seating arrangements must be followed, and the quorum bell will ring at 10:55 AM each day," the directions stated.

For further information, members can consult the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business or contact the Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

(With ANI inputs)