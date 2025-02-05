Two AAP members allegedly assaulted a police constable, they said

Delhi Police registered an FIR on Tuesday against Chief Minister Atishi, the AAP candidate from Kalkaji, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and obstructing public servants on duty, an official said. Police said Atishi was with AAP supporters who allegedly obstructed an officer from doing his duty at Fateh Singh Marg.

Two AAP members allegedly assaulted a police constable, they said. “We have registered an FIR against Kalkaji AAP candidate at the Govindpuri Police Station under various sections and further investigation is under process,” said the police official.

‘We are not one-man show’

Amid allegations levelled by the Aam Aadmi Party that the Election Commission is being run by CEC Rajiv Kumar, the poll panel on Tuesday hit back saying it is a three-member body which has collectively noted “repeated deliberate pressure tactics” to malign the poll authority in Delhi polls. It said an impression is being created that the EC is a single member body. In a post on X, the EC said it has decided to have constitutional restraint, absorbing such outbursts with sagacity, stoically and not to be swayed by such insinuations.

Atishi: EC, police shielding BJP workers

Delhi CM Atishi accused the BJP of engaging in “hooliganism” and alleged the Election Commission and Delhi Police are shielding saffron party workers, while targeting AAP leaders and members. Atishi, who is contesting from the Kalkaji constituency, claimed at a press conference here that democracy in India was now in the hands of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and the country is watching.

