A Delhi bound Air India flight on Sunday made an emergency landing after one of its engines shut off midair, sources in the airport told PTI.

According to sources, the flight 2820 took off on Sunday evening at about 7 pm from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, reported PTI.

It returned an hour later after revolving around Bengaluru, the sources added.

"It happened day before yesterday. We don't have the technical details but the flight made an emergency landing," a source told PTI on Tuesday.

He also said that no untoward incident happened and all the passengers were safe.

Flight from Dubai makes precautionary landing at Karipur due to suspected hydraulic failure

An Air India Express flight from Dubai made a precautionary landing at Karipur Airport on Friday after its pilot suspected a failure in the hydraulic system, airport sources told PTI.

Flight IX344, bound for Karipur, landed at around 8.30 am, they said.

A full emergency was declared at the airport.

However, the aircraft, carrying 182 people onboard, including six crew members, made a "safe landing," sources told PTI.

The emergency was subsequently withdrawn, they added.

Youth booked for allegedly creating ruckus on flight from Doha

A passenger was booked on Sunday for allegedly causing disturbance on a flight from Doha while under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The Nedumbassery police registered the case against Sooraj (24), a native of Thrissur, under Section 118(A) of the Kerala Police Act, they said.

Sooraj, who arrived from Doha on an Air India Express flight in the early morning, allegedly created a ruckus in an inebriated condition, according to the police.

The case was registered following a complaint from the flight attendants who said that Sooraj's behaviour caused inconvenience to fellow passengers.

(With inputs from PTI)