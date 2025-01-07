Breaking News
Mumbai: Man injured in firing near P D'Mello Road, assailant flees away with valuables
Crackdown on illegal immigrants: Mumbai police catch a lucky break after arresting a coconut vendor
Baba Siddique murder: 4500-page charge sheet rules out SRA angle, says Salman Khan was main target
No screening for HMPV at Indian airports yet
Mumbai: Two minors detained for attacking schoolmates with knife after fight
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi bound Air India flight makes emergency landing after engine shut off midair

Delhi bound Air India flight makes emergency landing after engine shut off midair

Updated on: 07 January,2025 10:38 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to sources, the flight 2820 took off on Sunday evening at about 7 pm from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

Delhi bound Air India flight makes emergency landing after engine shut off midair

File Photo

Listen to this article
Delhi bound Air India flight makes emergency landing after engine shut off midair
x
00:00

A Delhi bound Air India flight on Sunday made an emergency landing after one of its engines shut off midair, sources in the airport told PTI.


According to sources, the flight 2820 took off on Sunday evening at about 7 pm from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, reported PTI.


It returned an hour later after revolving around Bengaluru, the sources added.


"It happened day before yesterday. We don't have the technical details but the flight made an emergency landing," a source told PTI on Tuesday.

He also said that no untoward incident happened and all the passengers were safe.

Flight from Dubai makes precautionary landing at Karipur due to suspected hydraulic failure

An Air India Express flight from Dubai made a precautionary landing at Karipur Airport on Friday after its pilot suspected a failure in the hydraulic system, airport sources told PTI.

Flight IX344, bound for Karipur, landed at around 8.30 am, they said.

A full emergency was declared at the airport.

However, the aircraft, carrying 182 people onboard, including six crew members, made a "safe landing," sources told PTI.

The emergency was subsequently withdrawn, they added. 

Youth booked for allegedly creating ruckus on flight from Doha

A passenger was booked on Sunday for allegedly causing disturbance on a flight from Doha while under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The Nedumbassery police registered the case against Sooraj (24), a native of Thrissur, under Section 118(A) of the Kerala Police Act, they said.

Sooraj, who arrived from Doha on an Air India Express flight in the early morning, allegedly created a ruckus in an inebriated condition, according to the police.

The case was registered following a complaint from the flight attendants who said that Sooraj's behaviour caused inconvenience to fellow passengers. 

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

air india delhi bengaluru Aviation News india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK