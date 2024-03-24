Atishi said the directions, received late on Saturday, brought tears to her eyes with Kejriwal showing concern for the people of Delhi despite his own plight

Arvind Kejriwal. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first work order from ED custody, instructs to solve water-related problems x 00:00

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first direction from ED custody on running the city government, instructing Water Minister Atishi to solve water- and sewer-related problems in some areas of the city, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said the directions, received late on Saturday, brought tears to her eyes with Kejriwal showing concern for the people of Delhi despite his own plight, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arvind Kejriwal (55) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on Friday sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28.

The chief minister also directed for deploying enough water tankers in areas where there is scarcity to strengthen supply ahead of the approaching summer months, Atishi said, reported PTI.

The minister said Kejriwal directed to issue instructions to the chief secretary and other officers in this regard, reported PTI.

He also suggested seeking the help of Lt Governor VK Saxena, if needed, and expects that he will extend all assistance, she said.

Meanwhile, ahead of a planned protest by AAP leaders and workers in the national capital on Sunday, the Delhi Police has ramped up security measures, officials said, reported PTI.

This comes after AAP decided to take out a candle march and burn the effigy of the BJP government against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, reported PTI.

"We got information that workers and leaders of AAP will hold protest. To ensure law and order situation, we have stepped up security in the national capital. We will ensure deployment of paramilitary forces along with Delhi Police personnel, reported PTI.

"Senior officers will continue to monitor the entire situation in their districts. Directions have been issued to the SHOs to keep a strict vigil in their area and to inform their senior officers immediately, if they get to know about any protest," a senior police officer said, reported PTI.

Heavy personnel deployment and multi-layer barricading have already been put in place on roads leading to the BJP headquarters, ITO, and in front of the ED office where AAP members are expected to gather to protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Kejriwal.

(With inputs from PTI)