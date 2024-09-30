"Ms Atishi, Chief Minister of Delhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said in a post on X

Pic/X

Listen to this article Delhi CM Atishi calls on President Droupadi Murmu x 00:00

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes days after Atishi was sworn in as chief minister on September 21.

"Ms Atishi, Chief Minister of Delhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said in a post on X. It also shared a picture from the meeting.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever