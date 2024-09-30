Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi CM Atishi calls on President Droupadi Murmu

Delhi CM Atishi calls on President Droupadi Murmu

Updated on: 30 September,2024 01:29 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

"Ms Atishi, Chief Minister of Delhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said in a post on X

Delhi CM Atishi calls on President Droupadi Murmu

Pic/X

Listen to this article
Delhi CM Atishi calls on President Droupadi Murmu
x
00:00

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.


This comes days after Atishi was sworn in as chief minister on September 21.


"Ms Atishi, Chief Minister of Delhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said in a post on X. It also shared a picture from the meeting.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi Droupadi Murmu india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK