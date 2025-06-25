Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced the creation of the Delhi Traders Welfare Board, fulfilling a key BJP manifesto promise. This new body, aims to revitalise the city's trade and industry, fostering economic growth and promoting the interests of local businesses

CM Rekha Gupta announces the setting up of the board on Wednesday. PIC/X

Listen to this article Delhi launches traders' welfare board to boost commerce and industry sector x 00:00

Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Rekha Gupta has announced the formation of the Delhi Traders Welfare Board, a new platform specifically dedicated to making the city more trader-friendly, news agency PTI reported.

The establishment of this board was a poll promise made by the BJP in its manifesto ahead of the Assembly polls in February.

The board's key objective is to address the comprehensive needs of traders and industrialists, with a focus on policy formation, resolving regulatory challenges, ensuring trader welfare, boosting employment opportunities, and attracting vital investment, reported PTI.

"Under this, the government aims to revitalise trade and industry in the city. The board will play a crucial role in promoting the interests of traders and contributing to the city's economic growth," said CM Rekha Gupta.

The CM further stated that the board will be chaired by Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. It will comprise a 15-member committee, including nine experienced trade activists and six government officials, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, to support its initiatives, the government will provide a grant-in-aid of Rs 10 crore, already allocated in the budget, specifically for welfare schemes, the CM added.

She also said that the board will also offer legal aid, organise relevant events, and establish an IT portal to facilitate seamless communication between the government and the trading community.

"The board aims to simplify regulatory frameworks, streamline processes to ease the regulatory challenges for traders, provide welfare schemes by implementing welfare schemes for traders, and ensure their well-being and support... it will also foster an environment that promotes employment and investment opportunities," said CM Rekha Gupta.

The board is designed to act as a crucial bridge between the government and the trading community, conveying their suggestions and concerns directly to policy-makers.

Meanwhile, the CM also highlighted that there are approximately eight lakh traders currently registered with the Trade and Taxes Department of Delhi.

Moreover, under the auspices of this new board, the BJP government intends to host Delhi's inaugural Global Investment Summit every two years. This significant event aims to attract new investors and substantially boost the city's overall economic growth and prosperity.

(With inputs from PTI)