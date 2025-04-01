Breaking News
BJP MLA claims Beed Sarpanch murder accused Walmik Karad was assaulted in jail
Ready reckoner rate increased by 4.39 per cent in Maharashtra
Malabar Hill walkway broken into nine days before its opening
BMC invites Expression of Interest to set up horse carousel at Cooperage Garden
Bombay HC grants interim bail to woman accused of forging her husband's will
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi CM Rekha Gupta promises pothole free roads in city before monsoon

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta promises pothole-free roads in city before monsoon

Updated on: 01 April,2025 04:59 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Following a midnight inspection of road repair work on the Outer Ring Road stretch from Madhuban Chowk to Mukarba Chowk on Sunday, Gupta directed the officials to prioritise public convenience and ensure there is no negligence in execution

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta promises pothole-free roads in city before monsoon

Our government is making every possible effort to strengthen and improve Delhi's roads, Rekha Gupta (above) said. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta promises pothole-free roads in city before monsoon
x
00:00

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government will ensure pothole-free roads in the national capital before the monsoon arrives in the city.


Following a midnight inspection of road repair work on the Outer Ring Road stretch from Madhuban Chowk to Mukarba Chowk on Sunday, Gupta directed the officials to prioritise public convenience and ensure there is no negligence in execution.


"She expressed her commitment to make Delhi's Roads pothole-free before the monsoon and has issued necessary instructions to all concerned agencies," a government statement said.


"Our government is making every possible effort to strengthen and improve Delhi's roads. Today, construction of a 4 km road stretch from Madhuban Chowk to Mukarba Chowk, to ensure high-quality execution and timely completion," it said.

The project, being executed by PWD Northern Zone, involves strengthening both sides of the Outer Ring Road alongside the elevated corridor.

The road work is being carried out using cold milling and hot recycling techniques for long-lasting durability.

The chief minister asserted the road strengthening project being carried out at Rs 12.85 crore, includes a two-layer reinforcement process. The first layer utilises dense bitumen macadam (DBM) while the second layer comprises dense bitumen concrete (DBC).

Additionally, existing road layers are being removed through cold milling to maintain proper levelling. Thermoplastic paint, glow studs, and median markers are being installed to enhance night-time visibility, while a 50 mm thick stone matrix asphalt (SMA) layer is being laid near the elevated flyover, she said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi Road construction Delhi NCR Weather Cement concrete roads India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK