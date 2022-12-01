Delhi court extends Anubrata bodyguard's custody

Special Judge Raghubir Singh passed the order on an application moved by ED special public prosecutor

A Delhi court on Thursday extended by two weeks the judicial custody of Sehegal Hossain, the former bodyguard of jailed Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal in the cattle smuggling-related money-laundering case.

Special Judge Raghubir Singh passed the order on an application moved by ED special public prosecutor, Nitesh Rana.

The accused was produced from Tihar jail through video conference.

The judge said the application was allowed and Hossain be remanded in custody and will be produced physically on December 14.

Hossain was arrested in West Bengal and was taken to Delhi later.

The court had earlier taken cognizance of a chargesheet filed by ED against other accused, also including former TMC youth wing leader Vinay Mishra, his brother Vikas Mishra and Mohammad Enamul Haque, the alleged kingpin of a cattle smuggling racket across India-Bangladesh border.

