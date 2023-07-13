Breaking News
Delhi: Cremation grounds near Yamuna face flooding, MCD issues advisory

Updated on: 13 July,2023 09:07 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The civic body has advised people to use nearby cremation grounds instead

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday issued an advisory for some of the cremation grounds near the Yamuna river in view of its rising water level following incessant rainfall. MCD said that there is a possibility of water entering into the Nigam Bodh Ghat which can hamper cremation activities, and requested people to not to use the cremation ground. The civic body has advised people to use nearby cremation grounds instead.


'There is a possibility of water entering into the Nigam Bodh Ghat hampering the cremation-related activities. Therefore, general public is advised to take the dead bodies of their near and dear to the nearby cremation grounds i.e. Panchkuyian Road, Sat Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Green Park, Dakshinpuri or preferably near their colony,â¿ MCD said.


'There is waterlogging at Geeta Colony crematorium due to increasing water level of Yamuna. Citizens are requested to use cremation facilities at karkarduma and Ghazipur cremation grounds, arrangements have been done. MCD is providing all the facilities at its cremation grounds for the convenience of the citizens,â¿ the MCD's advisory read further.


The water level of Yamuna has crossed the mark of 208.05 meters, exceeding the Central Water Commission's estimate of 207.99 meters late on Wednesday night, putting authorities on alert mode. As the water level in Yamuna keeps on rise area near Old Yamuna bridge - 'Loha Pul' got flooded on Wednesday.Â The water level of Yamuna River at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) has crossed the danger mark and is at 208.05 meters, recorded around 10 pm on Wednesday.

