Delhi: Delivery agent, associate robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint inside Pragati Maidan tunnel

Updated on: 26 June,2023 12:00 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The incident took place on Saturday inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel when the victims were going towards Gurgaon in a cab to deliver the money

Delhi: Delivery agent, associate robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint inside Pragati Maidan tunnel

Motorcycle-borne robbers loot a delivery agent and his associate inside Pragati Maidan tunnel at gunpoint, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

A delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four unidentified men in Delhi, police said on Sunday.


The incident took place on Saturday inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel when the victims were going towards Gurgaon in a cab to deliver the money, they said.


The 1.5 km tunnel connects New Delhi with Sarai Kale Khan and Noida.


Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said, "On Saturday, the victim working as a delivery agent at Omiya enterprises, Chandni Chowk filed a complaint at the Tilak Marg police station. 
He alleged that he along with his associate was going to Gurgaon to deliver a bag of cash.

"They hired an Ola cab from Lal Qila and when they entered the tunnel on the Ring Road, four people on two motorcycles waylaid their vehicle and took away their bag containing around Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint," he said.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention).

Police said they are also questioning the complainants, their employer and other staffers to ascertain if it was an inside job.

