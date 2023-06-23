Breaking News
Delhi Police arrest online fraud impersonating army man from Haryana's Nuh

Updated on: 23 June,2023 06:49 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating an army personnel and duping a wire manufacturer on the pretext of doubling his investment in a scheme

Delhi Police arrest online fraud impersonating army man from Haryana's Nuh

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Delhi Police arrest online fraud impersonating army man from Haryana's Nuh
x
00:00

Delhi Police on Friday said that it arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly impersonating an army personnel and duping a wire manufacturer on the pretext of doubling his investment in a scheme.


Ali Mohammad, a resident of Nuh district in Haryana, has been found involved in 15 instances of online cheating across several states, they said, adding, money trail of more than Rs 22 lakh has been found, PTI reported.


According to police, the matter came to light when a wire manufacturer from Shahdara filed a police complaint.


In his complaint, he alleged that on June 8 he got a call from a man who said he was calling from an Army officer School and wanted wires for the school, police said.

After discussion, a deal was struck for Rs 47,790 for a certain length of wire.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said Mohammad with his other associates searched for traders online to dupe.

Members of his gang called these traders posing as army officers of different ranks, but would later convince them to invest in some scheme promising them double the amount of investment, he said.

Once the target would transfer the money to them, they would withdraw and distribute among themselves, the officer added.

The DCP said Mohammad was identified on the basis of call records and was arrested from Nuh. Police have seized two mobile phones used in the crime from his possession. (PTI)

delhi delhi police haryana news india India news

