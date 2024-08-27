Breaking News
Updated on: 27 August,2024 01:23 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Earlier, the apex court asked the ED and the CBI to show what "material" they had to prove that BRS leader K Kavitha was involved in the alleged Delhi excise policy 'scam'

K Kavitha. File Pic/PTI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption and money laundering cases linked to Delhi excise policy case, the PTI reported.


According to the PTI, a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan noted that Kavitha has been in custody for around five months and the probe against her by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was complete in these cases.



The apex court set aside a July 1 Delhi High Court order denying her bail.


The high court had dismissed Kavitha's bail pleas in both cases, saying she was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, as per the PTI.

Earlier, the court asked the ED and the CBI to show what "material" they had to prove that BRS leader K Kavitha was involved in the alleged Delhi excise policy 'scam'.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan was hearing Kavitha's pleas seeking bail in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged scam which are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively, according to the PTI.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kavitha, sought bail saying the probe against her has already been completed by the two agencies.

He also referred to the apex court's verdict granting bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia, a co-accused in the two cases.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the probe agencies, claimed that Kavitha had destroyed/formatted her mobile phone and her conduct amounted to tampering with evidence, according to the PTI.

Rohatgi termed the allegation "bogus".

"What is the material to show that she was involved in the crime," the bench asked Raju.

The hearing in the matter is underway.

The apex court had on August 12 sought responses from the CBI and the ED on Kavitha's pleas challenging a July 1 Delhi High Court order denying her bail in the two cases.

The high court had dismissed Kavitha's bail pleas in both cases, saying she was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. The CBI arrested her on April 11 from Tihar jail.

Kavitha has denied all allegations.

(with PTI inputs)

