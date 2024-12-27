Delhi woke up to light rain and fog on Friday morning, reducing visibility across the city. With the India Meteorological Department forecasting more showers, the weather has also led to a drop in pollution levels.

File Pic

Listen to this article Delhi experiences light rain, dense fog, and AQI of 371, reducing visibility x 00:00

On Friday morning, residents of Delhi woke up to light rain across several parts of the city, accompanied by a dense layer of fog. This combination resulted in significantly reduced visibility, affecting both local commuters and tourists alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius on Friday. The IMD has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by rain over the next couple of days, with more showers expected to drizzle throughout the city on both Friday and Saturday.

Local resident Deepak Pandey commented on the change in weather, stating, "The weather has become good and it feels like Kashmir. It's pleasant now, and the rain has decreased the level of pollution. Even though it’s cold, it’s an ideal time for travelling."

Meanwhile, a tourist from Madhya Pradesh, Raman Kushwaha, noted that although it was chilly, the light rain made it an enjoyable experience to visit the city. "It’s good to visit places in this weather. The rain has also helped reduce the pollution," he said.

Visuals from Kartavya Path showed the drizzle bringing refreshing weather, though dense fog still lingered in the area, obscuring the surroundings.

However, despite the pleasant weather, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category, with an AQI of 371 recorded as of 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI readings at various locations across the city were as follows: Anand Vihar recorded 398, IGI Airport (T3) 340, Aya Nagar 360, Lodhi Road 345, ITO 380, Chandni Chowk 315, and Punjabi Bagh 386.

In recent developments, the Central government's air quality monitoring panel had revoked the Stage IV ('Severe+') measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) after the AQI improved on December 24. According to ANI, these restrictions, which had been enforced to curb severe pollution, included halting industrial activities, construction, and limiting non-essential truck entry into Delhi.

As per ANI, actions under Stages I, II, and III will still remain in place to prevent further deterioration in air quality. The improvement in Delhi’s air quality was attributed to favourable meteorological conditions, including increased wind speed, which were forecasted by the IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

The Stage IV measures had been invoked when the AQI level surpassed the 400-mark on December 16, in line with the Supreme Court’s directives, aimed at tackling the severe air pollution affecting the region.

With the reduced pollution levels and the upcoming rainy days, Delhi residents can expect some relief from the haze, although the city’s air quality remains a major concern.