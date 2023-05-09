Delhi: Fire breaks out at Army Base hospital, no casualties reported

Soon after the receipt of information, over a dozen fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze

A fire broke out at an Army Base hospital in the Delhi Cantonment area, fire officials said on Tuesday.

As per fire officials, the fire broke out at around 3.50 am.

Soon after the receipt of information, over a dozen fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"A massive fire broke out at Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment area," officials added.

"Medical equipment was damaged in the fire," they said adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

The blaze was brought under control by the fire department officials.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

