Breaking News
Five men enjoy booze party on Gujarat-bound train, de-boarded
Thane-Borivli tunnel work could start before monsoon
New BMC plan targets clean-up of Mumbai ponds
Mumbai: 25 per cent discount for women at civic swimming pools
Mumbai Crime: Woman robs own house of cash and jewellery to run away with ex

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Fire breaks out in slums near Sultanpuri Road no casualties reported

Delhi: Fire breaks out in slums near Sultanpuri Road, no casualties reported

Updated on: 03 March,2023 08:43 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

The situation is under control. Robots are also being used to extinguish the fire

Delhi: Fire breaks out in slums near Sultanpuri Road, no casualties reported

Representation pic


Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a fire broke out in slums near Sultanpuri Road in Delhi on Friday, the Divisional Fire Officer said.


While talking to ANI, AK Jaiswal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi, said, "15 fire tenders are present at the spot. The situation is under control. Robots are also being used to extinguish the fire. No casualties have been reported so far."



Also Read: Fire breaks out at Santacruz West, at least two injured


More details are awaited on the matter.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
national news new delhi india India news delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK