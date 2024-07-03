Delhi: Former Assam Cong leader Romen Chandra Borthakur joins AAP

Borthakur had lost to Sarma from Jalukbari in Assam. He resigned the primary membership of Congress earlier this year

AAP leader Atishi felicitates Romen Chandra Borthakur at a press conference in Delhi. Pic/ X@IANS

Former Assam Congress leader Romen Chandra Borthakur joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Delhi Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi welcomed him into the party fold.

"He was associated with the Congress for a long time and has even contested the 2021 polls against (Assam Chief Minister) Himanta Biswa Sarma in 2021. He has raised his voice against Sarma's corruption," Atishi said.

Borthakur had lost to Sarma from Jalukbari in Assam. As per the PTI report, he resigned the primary membership of the party earlier this year.

Delhi airport roof collapse: AAP demands Rs 1 crore compensation for victim's kin

The AAP on Friday demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia amount for the kin of the person killed in the airport roof collapse incident, reported PTI. Shah also demanded a high-level investigation into the matter.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Jasmine Shah said the BJP-led central government should come in forefront and explain the reasons for the incident.

"A very sad incident happened today. A portion of Delhi airport's T1 roof collapsed. Delhi International Airport and other airports in the country come under the central government's Airports Authority of India. Around eight people have been injured and one was killed in this incident," he said.

"We demand that the kin of the deceased be awarded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50 lakh for those who were injured in the incident," he said.

Around 5 am, a canopy at the departure area collapsed, trapping several people and killing one whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

Six persons were injured after a portion of the roof of Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed and they have been taken to hospital, said Delhi Fire Services officials. According to a PTI report, the collapsed part of the roof fell on cars, including taxis, early on Friday as rains lashed the national capital.

According to the PTI report, a search operation is presently underway to ensure that no one else is trapped within the damaged vehicles.

According to reports, the roof sheet and support beams fell, causing damage to vehicles parked in the terminal's pick-up and drop-off areas.

DFS officials informed PTI that one of the six rescued was in a car on which an iron beam had fallen.

The PTI report stated that three fire tenders were sent to the airport after a call about the incident was received by the DFS around 5.30 am.