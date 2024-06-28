Delhi airport roof collapse: AAP demands Rs 1 crore compensation for victim's kin

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Jasmine Shah said the BJP-led central government should come in forefront and explain the reasons for the incident

Jasmine Shah addressing a press conference in Delhi. Pic/ X

The AAP on Friday demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia amount for the kin of the person killed in the airport roof collapse incident, reported PTI. Shah also demanded a high-level investigation into the matter.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Jasmine Shah said the BJP-led central government should come in forefront and explain the reasons for the incident.

"A very sad incident happened today. A portion of Delhi airport's T1 roof collapsed. Delhi International Airport and other airports in the country come under the central government's Airports Authority of India. Around eight people have been injured and one was killed in this incident," he said.

"We demand that the kin of the deceased be awarded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50 lakh for those who were injured in the incident," he said.

Around 5 am, a canopy at the departure area collapsed, trapping several people and killing one whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

Six injured after portion of roof of Delhi airport's T-1 collapses

Six persons were injured after a portion of the roof of Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed and they have been taken to hospital, said Delhi Fire Services officials. According to a PTI report, the collapsed part of the roof fell on cars, including taxis, early on Friday as rains lashed the national capital.

According to the PTI report, a search operation is presently underway to ensure that no one else is trapped within the damaged vehicles.

According to reports, the roof sheet and support beams fell, causing damage to vehicles parked in the terminal's pick-up and drop-off areas.

DFS officials informed PTI that one of the six rescued was in a car on which an iron beam had fallen.

The PTI report stated that three fire tenders were sent to the airport after a call about the incident was received by the DFS around 5.30 am.

Meanwhile, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said that he is personally monitoring the situation.

He wrote, "Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at the site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing."

Meanwhile, flight departures at Delhi International Airport's Terminal-1 have been temporarily halted due to a ceiling fall early Friday, an official said.

"At around 5 am, a part of the canopy at the former departure forecourt of Delhi International Airport's Terminal-1 fell due to heavy rain. "There have been reports of injuries, and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected," a DIAL representative said.