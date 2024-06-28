Civil Aviation Minister orders probe into Delhi airport roof collapse

Minister Naidu said the kin of the person who died in the Delhi airport roof collapse incident will be given a compensation of Rs 20 lakh and the injured persons will receive Rs 3 lakh.

Part of roof of Delhi Airport's T-1 collapsed/ Screengrab

An investigation has been ordered into the Delhi airport roof collapse that happened early on Friday killing one and injuring six. Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu announced a thorough inspection of the airport's structure. After visiting the site of the Delhi airport roof collapse, Minister Naidu, while interacting with the press, stated that the situation was now under control, reported PTI.

Reportedly, Terminal 1 has been closed, and planes are being routed to Terminals 2 and 3.

Minister Naidu said the kin of the person who died in the Delhi airport roof collapse incident will be given a compensation of Rs 20 lakh and the injured persons will receive Rs 3 lakh.

Delhi Airport is extending all support to the families of the individuals. We have announced a compensation of Rs.20 Lakh to the family of the deceased, and Rs.3 Lakh each to those injured.@RamMNK@MoCA_GoI — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) June 28, 2024

The Delhi airport roof collapse happened at around 5 am in the Terminal-1 departure area amid the torrential rain Delhi-NCR is receiving.

The ministry stated that the torrential rain forced the canopy at Terminal 1 to fall, leading to a halt of flight operations to and from Terminal 1 until further notice and that alternative flight arrangements are being created. PTI stated that its sources indicated that flight departures are suspended until 2 pm.

IndiGo and SpiceJet provide domestic flights from Terminal 1. The airport, which has three terminals (T1, T2, and T3), handles around 1,400 aeroplane movements daily, the PTI report stated.

The technical reasons for the Delhi airport roof collapse will be revealed during the study. The collapsed structure was opened in 2009, and the airport operator, DIAL, will conduct an inspection overseen by the DGCA.

According to the report, Minister Naidu further stated that all comparable buildings in airports around the country would be thoroughly inspected. The roof that fell was built by private contractors working for GMR in 2008-09.

The emergency response and fire safety teams, which included CISF and NDRF troops, were quickly dispatched. A DIAL representative indicated that emergency services are providing help and medical care to those affected. All departures from Terminal 1 are halted, and check-in counters are shuttered for safety.

DIAL, a consortium led by GMR Group, manages the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

With PTI inputs