The Delhi High Court on Monday set aside an order of the Central Information Commission (CIC). The order from the commission had cited that more information should be provided on PM Modi’s bachelor’s degree. However, the Delhi High Court, acting on the matter, has directed the disclosure of information on the bachelor's degree of the Prime Minister.

As reported by news agency PTI, Justice Sachin Datta, who reserved the judgment on 27 February, passed the verdict on Delhi University's plea challenging the CIC order on Monday, 25 August 2025.

Following an RTI application by one Neeraj, the CIC on 21 December 2016 allowed inspection of records of all students who cleared the BA exam in 1978 – the year Prime Minister Modi also passed it.

The former Delhi CM had also alleged the Prime Minister’s bachelor’s degree was ‘fake’ in the Gujarat High Court.

Earlier in 2024, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay had also filed a petition in the Gujarat High Court claiming that Prime Minister Modi’s degree is fraudulent. However, the Gujarat High Court also dismissed the pleas. The petitions filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh were quashed.

Acting strictly on this matter, the Gujarat High Court also issued summons against them in a criminal defamation case, reported news agency PTI.

Through their pleas, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and AAP's Rajya Sabha member Singh had challenged the summons by a trial court in the case filed by Gujarat University (GU) and the subsequent order of the sessions court dismissing their revision applications against the summons.

Rejecting their applications, Justice Hasmukh Suthar directed the two AAP leaders to make their submissions before the trial court, the PTI report said.

Earlier, the court had also questioned Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh in a defamation action brought by GU for their 'sarcastic' and 'derogatory' allegations regarding PM Modi's degree.

Seeking to quash the summons, the two leaders stated that Gujarat University (GU) cannot initiate a defamation lawsuit before a magistrate's court and must instead proceed to the sessions court.

However, the sessions court affirmed the summons, and they next went to the Gujarat High Court, which similarly denied their request for an interim stay. The two leaders had also appealed to the Supreme Court, which refused to hear their appeals.

