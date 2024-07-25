Delhi: INDIA bloc to hold rally on July 30 over Kejriwal's declining health in jail

INDIA Bloc will hold rally on July 30 at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's declining health in jail

Arvind Kejrwal. File Pic/ PTI

Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday that the INDIA bloc will hold a rally on Juy 30 to raise the issue of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's declining health inside the Tihar jail. The rally will be held at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

As per the PTI report, the AAP has been accusing the BJP of "conspiring to kill" Kejriwal in jail and cited his medical report to show that his sugar levels had fallen 26 times between June 3 and July 7.

The party, a constituent party of the INDIA bloc, has been accusing the central government led by BJP and Lt Governor V K Saxena of playing with Kejriwal's life.

"The INDIA bloc will hold a big rally at Jantar Mantar on July 30 to raise the issue of Kejriwal's falling health," the AAP said.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. Though he has been granted bail by the Supreme Court, he is currently lodged in Tihar in a connected CBI case. The Supreme Court on July 12 granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case lodged by the ED in the alleged excise policy scam but he remains in jail as the CBI had later arrested him in a related matter.

The top court had said that it is up to Kejriwal to decide if he should continue as chief minister. “We are conscious of the fact that Arvind Kejriwal is an elected leader,” a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said while also noting that Kejriwal has suffered incarceration for over 90 days.

It also referred the questions pertaining to legality of his arrest in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case to a larger bench. The court said since the matter is concerned with the right to life and the issue of arrest has been referred to a larger bench, Kejriwal be released on interim bail.

The top court framed three questions related to power, necessity of arrest under section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and policy of arrest by the ED.

It said Kejriwal will be released on interim bail in terms of the conditions in the order of May 10.