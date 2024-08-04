Breaking News
Delhi: Massive fire engulfs waste material warehouse in Karala area

Delhi: Massive fire engulfs waste material warehouse in Karala area

Updated on: 04 August,2024 08:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

A massive fire broke out in a waste material warehouse in Delhi's Karala area last night, said an official on Sunday. Visuals show huge piles of half-burnt waste material lying on the floor following the fire incident.


Sharing details about the incident, the Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) of Delhi Fire Service said, "The fire incident took place in the Karala area that falls in the Rohini sub-division. We received information about the fire around 8:45 pm on Saturday."



"After receiving the information, 12 fire tenders arrived at the spot. The fire erupted and spread out in the warehouse, burning piles of waste material, including car seat cut material and shoe stuff," said the official. The official further said that the blaze had spread out in the open area surrounding the warehouse, which spread over 1 acre.


"There is no possibility of casualties in the incident and none such has been reported as yet. Fire officials are on the spot. We will have controlled the blaze by 5-6 am," said the ADO. Earlier on Thursday, a fire broke out in a plastic factory in Delhi's Mayapuri area, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services Department, plastic material kept inside the factory was destroyed in the fire which broke out at around 9:30 am. Upon receiving information, four fire brigade vehicles were sent to the spot and started an operation to douse the fire. It took around an hour for fire services staff and officials to bring the fire under control. No casualties or injuries were reported, officials said.

